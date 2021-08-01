Olympic diary: Rhys McClenaghan medal hopes dashed after slip, as Rory McIlroy misses out on bronze in play-off

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in action at the Olympics in Tokyo

It was a busy Sunday at the Olympics, with several Northern Irish competitors taking the stage in Tokyo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the action to date, including Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan:

Rhys McClenaghan misses out on medal after slip:

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan had a disappointing morning on Sunday, with the 23-year-old suffering an agonising slip during his pommel horse final.

There had been so much expectation for the talented gymnast coming into the final, but the pressure seemed to get to McClenaghan as he unfortunately had to restart his difficult routine after a misplaced move, scoring 13.100.

In the end Rhys finished seventh but it's absolutely no consolation to the Newtownards man who had set his sights firmly on gold. In the end, Great Britain’s Max Whitlock took the gold.

He told the BBC: “It didn’t go to plan. That’s sport. It’s the finest of margins, one finger got caught under the handle and that’s it, it knocked me off.

"I’ll be walking away from this a more dangerous man than ever before. With disappointment comes an incredible amount of motivation. I’m going to bring myself into that gym, more motivated and inspired than ever.”

Boxing: Kurt Walker misses out on medal after split decision loss

Lisburn’s Kurt Walker missed out on securing a medal in the men's featherweight division overnight, as he fell to a split decision loss to American Duke Ragan in Tokyo.

Ragan won the contest 3-2 on the judges’ scorecards to advance to the semi-finals and guarantee at least a bronze.

After a magnificent contest three of the judges scored the second round in favour of the Irish champion while four of them sided with him after the third round but it still wasn’t enough to get him over the line.

The American went through to the semi-final on scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29.

“I’m devastated but that’s boxing. 3-2, that’s the way it goes. I’ve done well in this tournament and I’m proud of myself," said Walker moments after the contest.

Kurt Walker of Ireland after his men's featherweight quarter-final bout with Duke Ragan

“He just let me go. I knew he was super-fast so I wanted to see how much of his jab would get through but it didn’t. I knew I would be able to push the second and third, but I was just a bit too late.

“I haven’t watched it back but I thought I was better in the second and third but it was so close. He took the first, I know he took the first. I thought the second could have been clear to me, but I don’t know. I haven’t watched it back. I might have been taking shots that I can’t remember.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be here a year ago. To come and dominate and show everyone back home how good I am. I’m proud.

“The first (round) was just a chess game and he was better. I’m not tired. I’m as fit as a fiddle. It was more him dragging me down, pulling but that’s smart stuff. He’s smart, he’s a professional, he knows what to do, he knows how to tidy up.”

Walker now plans to take a month off to spend time with his daughter and family.

He didn’t commit to a future in amateur boxing.

Elsewhere, Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh has withdrawn from the semi-final of the men's welterweight competition due to an ankle injury picked up in his last bout.

The Belfast boxer was due to fight in Sunday’s semi-final against Pat McCormack of Great Britain.

He will, however, take home the bronze medal which he won in the quarter-final bout.

Golf: Rory McIlroy misses out on bronze after play-off

Golfer Rory McIlroy missed out on a bronze medal after a valiant play-off round.

The Holywood man was part of a seven-way play-off for the medal and managed to battle through to the final five.

However, the 32-year-old agonisingly caught the edge of the hole to make par which wasn’t quite enough.

"I never tried so hard in my life to finish third," he told RTE after.

"I'm proud of how I played this week and how I competed. It's been brilliant. Just everything about it. It's not just another golf tournament, you are part of something that's much bigger.

"I'm really looking forward to Paris. I hope Shane [Lowry] and I make the team."

Hockey: Disappointment for Ayeisha McFerran as Ireland’s women eliminated in quarter-finals by Great Britain

Great Britain's women have reached the Olympic knockout stages after a 2-0 win over Ireland, who were eliminated.

Susannah Townsend opened the scoring for Team GB in the second quarter from a penalty corner, knocking in the rebound after the in shot was saved by goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran.

Hannah Martin then scored her third goal of the tournament to double the defending champions' lead after Ellie Rayer found her at the back post.

Great Britain will now face Spain in the quarter-finals on Monday, while Ireland have been eliminated, with India taking Group A's fourth and final qualification spot, having beaten South Africa 4-3.

Athletics: Co Tyrone’s Eilish Flanagan fails to progress to 3,000 metres steeplechase final

The Co Tyrone finished twelfth in her 3,000m steeplechase heat, failing to progress to the final on the track.

It wasn’t an entirely disappointing morning for Flanagan however, as she secured a personal best 9:34.86 in the third heat.

"To PB (personal best) here in these conditions on this stage, to a lot of people that wouldn't be enough, but I'm decently happy with that," she said after.

"It really excites me for that to be my first performance on the world stage. It makes me believe a bit more that I belong there, so I'm looking forward to the next opportunity on a stage like that."