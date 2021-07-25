Olympic diary: Semi-final disappointment for Banbridge rower Philip Doyle

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle of Team Ireland compete during the Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Ima

It was a disappointing morning for Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and his double sculls partner Ronan Byrne, who saw their chances of a medal at the Tokyo games disappear.

Here’s everything you need to know about the day’s upcoming action, with Danielle Hill due in the pool later and Russell White in the thriathlon event:

Philip Doyle

It was disappointing news for Banbridge rower Philip Doyle overnight, who came sixth in the men’s double sculls semi-final along with Corkman Ronan Byrne.

The Team Ireland double crew were tipped as medal prospects, however the sight of them crossing the line nearly 29 seconds behind semi-final winners France was testimony to their struggles on the Sea Forest Waterway.

The pair had finished third in the men's double sculls repechage to make it through to semi-final, but the Irish duo were eight seconds behind the leaders at the 500m mark and 16 seconds adrift at the half-way point.

Doyle expressed his frustration after the race as he told BBC Northern Ireland there is “something just lacking at the minute”.

"The Olympics is such a big stage. Some people come here with such expectations and we were one of those people," he said.

"We've been doing well and the boat speed was good and we were hitting personal bests.

"It's hard because people are staying up so late at home to watch us and you feel the support and the messages are so inspiring and give us so much confidence but it just really didn't come together for us today."

Swimming:

One to watch out for today is Team Ireland’s Danielle Hill who is in the Women’s 100m Backstroke heats, beginning at 11.02am on Sunday.

Despite only being 21, Hill is already a two-time Commonwealth Games swimmer, having represented Northern Ireland in Glasgow in 2014 and Gold Coast four years later where she reached the final of the 100m backstroke.

The Larne swimmer will be hoping to make it through to Monday’s semi-finals in Tokyo at 3.53am, with the final then on Tuesday, July 27 at 2.51am.

Danielle then has three days off until she returns on Friday, July 30 in the 50m Freestyle heats, beginning at 11.24am with the semi-finals on Saturday, July 31 at 3.32am and the final the following day at 2.37am.

Traithlon:

Also in action on Sunday evening is Banbridge’s Russell White.

White, 29, is a two-time Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games representative.

He said his Olympic dreams started when sitting on the sofa as an eight-year-old with sister Rebecca as they witnessed the Sydney Games of 2000.

Both would go on to be top national swimmers, competing for Lisburn, before Russell turned to triathlon when Olympian Aileen Reid came to train at their club.

The Banbridge thriathlon star only has one race to concern himself with, the men’s individual final. It will take place on Monday July 26, although due to time difference it will actually begin at 10.30pm BST on Sunday, July 25.