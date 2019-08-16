Omagh bomb families remember lost loved ones

Relatives of the Omagh bomb victims lay wreaths at the town’s memorial garden on the 21st anniversary of the atrocity

Families who lost loved ones in the Omagh bomb 21 years ago have marked the anniversary privately for the first time.

At 3.10pm on August 15, 1998, a Real IRA car bomb exploded in the town, killing 29 people including unborn twins. A further 220 were injured.

An interdenominational service had been held since to remember the dead. However, last year, on the 20th anniversary, the families decided that it was an appropriate time to bring the services to a close.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed, said that while the time for public commemoration was over, it was still important to remember.

Mr Gallagher added: "There is no public commemorations now, but a few of the families gathered at 2pm to lay flowers at the memorial and stand for a minute's silence to remember our loved ones.

"As a family, we will gather at Aiden's grave, as we always do. This is a difficult day among many difficult days for all of us who lost loved ones 21 years ago."