Omagh bomb suspect Liam Campbell extradited to Lithuania on gun running charges

Omagh bomb suspect Liam Campbell has been extradited to Lithuania where he is wanted on gun running charges.

The south Armagh man, who was found liable for the 1998 Omagh bomb atrocity by a civil court, had fought extradition for the last 12 years.

Campbell is wanted on charges of trying to acquire weapons for the Real IRA. His brother Michael was previously convicted of weapons offences in Lithuania before being freed on appeal.

The 59-year-old, with an address in Upper Faughart in Co Louth, was arrested on Monday night by gardai who handed him over to the Lithuanian authorities at Dublin Airport on Tuesday. He is expected to appear in court in the country’s capital, Vilnius.

Campbell had fought the European Extradition Warrant (EAW) and lodged several appeals to the higher courts challenging the process. The legal battle which has been going on for more than a decade, was exhausted earlier this year.

Campbell previously spent four years in custody in Northern Ireland during the second attempt to extradite him, but was released when his legal team successfully argued that to surrender him would be a breach of his human rights.

A separate warrant was then issued in the Republic.

He was arrested in Co Louth in December 2016, on the second EAW issued by Lithuanian authorities and endorsed by the Irish High Court.

This again resulted in a protracted legal process.

In July the Irish Court of Appeal dismissed Campbell's application against surrender.

He had argued that he could not be surrendered as the Lithuanian authorities had not made a decision to actually try him.

However, the Court of Appeal in Dublin found that there was an intention to put him on trial there.

This was appealed to the Supreme Court who dismissed the challenge to his extradition.

If found guilty he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, in what are recognised as some of the harshest prison conditions in Europe.

The Lithuanian authorities allege Campbell, while acting for an organised terrorist group, namely the Real IRA, tried to acquire a substantial number of firearms and explosives and smuggle them into Ireland for the Real IRA.

The alleged offences were said to take place at the the end of 2006 running into to 2007.

The EAW claims that Campbell “made arrangements with Seamus McGreevy, Michael Campbell (his brother), Brendan McGuigan and other unidentified persons to travel to Lithuania for the purposes of acquiring firearms and explosives, including, automatic rifles, sniper guns, projectors, detonators, timers and trotyl [TNT]”.

Once in Lithuania he is alleged to have asked a British cigarette smuggler known as ‘Robert Jardine’ to introduce him to a Lithuanian contact who could supply arms. Unknown to Campbell, Jardine had been recruited to work for MI5 years earlier as part of an operation codenamed Uncritical.

Michael Campbell was previously convicted in Vilnius of possessing a small arsenal of weapons, plotting to ship them to Ireland and supporting a terrorist organisation, namely the Real IRA.

He was given prison sentences of five years for weapons possession, six years for attempting to smuggle weapons and explosives, and 12 years for supporting a terrorist group.

However, in 2013 a judge in Lithuania said the sentences on the weapons charges would be quashed since no harm was caused and Campbell did not have prior convictions for similar offences.

Jardine has been in witness protection since 2011 with a new identity but is expected to be called to give evidence.

In June 2009, Liam Campbell was found liable, along with convicted Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt, for the Omagh bombing.

No-one has ever been convicted of the 1998 dissident republican attack that killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

That verdict followed a landmark civil action brought by relatives of some of those killed in the atrocity.