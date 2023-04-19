Omagh bomb victim’s father saddened bomber Colm Murphy died before facing justice

A man whose son was killed in the Omagh bomb has told of his “sadness and disappointment” that Colm Murphy died without facing full justice for the 1998 atrocity.

Murphy in 2002 became the only man to be convicted for the Real IRA attack. He was facing 14 years in jail but won an appeal against his conviction in 2005.

A later civil case brought by relatives of the 29 people murdered in the incident ended with a finding that he was one of four men responsible for the blast.

Murphy and former employee Seamus Daly, who was also found liable, sought to overturn the verdict in 2013 but lost.

Michael Gallagher’s son, Aiden, was one of the 29 people killed on August 15, 1998, including a mother of unborn twins.

“I’m very disappointed because I would have liked Colm Murphy to face justice in this life before he left it,” he said.

“Murphy was a lifelong committed republican, and he will have to face his saviour for his bad behaviour, the same as all of us will. It’s very regrettable that he wasn’t convicted.

“He always denied that he was involved in Omagh, but we proved that he was involved through civil action.

“I think justice will prevail when he meets his maker, but we would prefer that justice prevailed in this life.

“What is difficult to accept is that he died with his family around him in his sick bed, while our loved ones died in the street with no chance to say goodbye.”

Colm Murphy

Mr Gallagher said he, his family and the other relatives of the victims were “absolutely” still fighting for the convictions of those involved in the biggest single atrocity of the Troubles.

“We have been granted a public inquiry, and we’re hoping it will start near the end of this year,” he added.

“We don’t know what evidence it will throw up as it progresses, but we will continue to pursue those people.”

Murphy was from Belleeks but lived in Dundalk for most of his adult life.

A building contractor by trade, he owned a considerable property portfolio in Co Louth.

In 2002, he was convicted of conspiring to cause the 1998 bombing, being alleged to have loaned two mobile phones to the Real IRA, which was behind the attack.

Having successfully appealed the conviction in 2005, he was cleared of any involvement at a retrial in February 2010.

In 2009, Murphy was one of four men found by a civil court to be liable for the Omagh bombing in a case taken by relatives of the victims.

Following a civil retrial four years later, he and Daly were found liable for involvement in the bombing.

Murphy died on Tuesday following a lengthy illness.