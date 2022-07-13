Omagh farm accident victim ‘lived life to the full’, funeral hears

A funeral service for an Omagh man who died in a tragic farming accident at the weekend has been told how he “lived life to the full” and always kept his family close to his heart.

Father-of-two Ryan Brown (44) died on Saturday evening after an accident on his farm on Gorticashel Road, near Gortin.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it is making enquiries into the fatality.

The Air Ambulance and two emergency crews attended the scene but no further details of the accident have been released.

Addressing mourners at the family home on Wednesday afternoon, Rev John Hanna said Mr Brown was a man who had enjoyed making friends throughout his life.

“Baptised in Gortin Presbyterian Church, Ryan would go through Sunday school and become a full member of the local church,” he said.

“Reared in Crockatanty, Ryan attended Gortin PS and then Omagh High. School days were good and he enjoyed making friends and the fun that friendship brought, but his heart and energy was always for the farm.

“The story is told of a trip to the local mart early, and arrival at school on a tractor with trailer in tow. Always busy, moving on to the next adventure almost before the last was past, that was Ryan.”

Rev Hanna described how Mr Brown had attended Loughry agriculture college and always showed a willingness to work hard and grab experience wherever he could.

“A number of farms and businesses around the Omagh area could bear testimony to the impact of Ryan’s presence and enthusiasm. When Ryan was around you knew it!

“On one such visit to a farm his eye fell on a local girl, Sinead, and more visits followed — not all strictly business! Sinead speaks of their first date in the Sperrin Restaurant as if was yesterday.

“A happy couple for 26 years, they were married in Barbados on June 14, 2007. Blessed with the birth of Laura Jayne after two years, and then Joseph three years ago, they lived in Omagh, though the home place was always a strong draw for Ryan and all his family with work on the farm needing done.

“He made good friends wherever he worked and travelled and was very sociable.

“As a family, Sinead and Ryan enjoyed their holidays in Eurocamp France. Trips to Greece, Donegal and Portrush also offered memories made and are now more precious than ever.

“Ryan was a bit of a joker and Laura Jayne can remember throwing her dad’s best jeans over a hedge when one of his pranks went too far... Indeed, ‘making an impression’ could sum up so much of Ryan and his life. He lived life to the full.

“A terrible accident doing what he could to help on the home farm has taken him away so suddenly. As a community we remember him fondly and not forget his family and friends, who will miss him so much.

Mr Brown was the eldest of eight children born to Bill and Ruby and is also mourned by his brothers and sisters, Charlene, David, Derrick, Kyra (Australia), Jillian, Richard and Jade.