Omagh Hospital partially evacuated due to 'chemical leak'

The incident was declared at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex on Monday morning.

In a tweet, a Western Trust spokesperson said no patients have been harmed.

"At present partial evacuation of the hospital site. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) assessing the situation. No patients have come to harm. Updates to follow," they said.

A fire service spokesperson said six fire appliances attended the scene.

"The cause of the incident has been identified as coming from a small chemical leak in the plant room at the hospital," they said.

"This leak has been isolated and made safe."

The incident was stood down shortly after 1pm.