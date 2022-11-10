Omagh man completes Dublin marathon barefoot in bid to raise money for RNLI following Donegal beach rescue

An Omagh man has completed the Dublin marathon in his bare feet in order to raise funds for the RNLI charity after having been rescued from a rip current in July.

Chris Gallagher completed the 26.2 mile marathon last month and talked about his experience after having required a rescue from the lifeboat organisation and the Irish Coast Guard.

It’s not the first race he has done, having also completed the Kerry Hardman Ironman triathlon in August and a 5k swim of Glencar Lough in Sligo in September.

The experienced open water swimmer had been visiting Murder Hole Beach in Donegal during the summer when a “ferocious” rip current caught him around 10m out into the water.

He said at once point he was “fighting the waves” and the situation left him “clinging to a rock” for two hours.

The rescue operation involved lifeboat crews and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue team from Sligo.

Speaking about that day, Mr Gallagher said: "I wasn’t even 10m out into the water when the ferocious rip caught me and threw me about like what I can only describe as being in an industrial washing machine and a racing car at the same time, it was powerful, and I had absolutely no control.

“I felt calm initially as I know how to work my way our of a rip curl as I was caught in Australian waters 22 years ago but nothing I tried worked.

"By the grace of God, a rock was in my grasp as I was being pulled into the rip roaring waters and I managed to get my body out of the water onto that wee rock but I was fighting the waves to stay on as they threw me on and off like a rag doll.”

From completing his various challenges, Mr Gallagher has raised vital funds for the Bundoran RNLI and Lough Erne RNLI.

RNLI community manager Nuala Muldoon added: “Chris really is an inspiration and his own rescue story highlights how even the most experienced water users can still find themselves in difficulty.

"Thanks to Chris, the proceeds raised will now power our lifesaving volunteer crews to continue their good work in saving lives both at sea and on inland waters.”