Omagh security alert an ‘elaborate hoax’ say police

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh. Photo: Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph — © Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph

A suspect object that sparked a security alert outside a Co Tyrone police station was an elaborate hoax.

A motorist was held at gunpoint and forced to drive his car to Omagh PSNI station on Saturday evening.

It led to a security alert in the Derry Road area of the town, with some residents forced to evacuate their homes.

On Tuesday night the PSNI provided an update, saying the device was a hoax.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “At around 10pm, it was reported that a man had been hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, just off the Dromore Road in the town, who then placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

“A public safety operation was immediately implemented, with a number of people evacuated from their homes and cordons established.

"The object recovered was taken away for further forensic examination and now confirmed as an elaborate hoax.”

Two men aged 56 and 29 years old, who were arrested on Sunday have been released following questioning.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.