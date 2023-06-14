Omagh security alert: Car seized in ‘significant development’

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh — © Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph

ATO at the security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh on May 6. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph).

A car has been seized by police investigating a hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh last month.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit recovered the vehicle on Wednesday.

The white Honda SUV has been taken for further examination.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton described it as “a significant development” in the investigation.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about the car or the person driving it in the Omagh area on Saturday 6th May 2023 to contact police,” they said.

“Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to please come forward.

“Detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

A 29-year-old man was charged in connection to the incident which sparked panic at Omagh police station.

A man’s car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road. They placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside the PSNI station.

A number of homes were evacuated during the incident.

Police later described the object as an elaborate hoax