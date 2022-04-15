Omagh sheep causes ‘highway disruption’ on the loose – in Derry city centre

It’s understood the animal recently set up home in the Bogside where it had become a local ‘celebrity’

Sheep next to the City Hotel in Derry.

The sheep was spotted in the Bogside area of Derry.

Shoppers in Derry city centre were greeted with an unusual sight as a woolly four-legged friend roamed the streets on Friday.

Pictures were shared on social media of a sheep that was wandering in and around the city centre.

One photo shows the sheep striding with purpose along the Foyle Embankment, a dual carriageway which runs next to the River Foyle.

The animal was also spotted in the Bogside and close to the city’s historic walls.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received several reports of highway disruption due to sheep on the road in the Lone Moor Road, William Street and Bridge Street areas of Derry/Londonderry this morning. Officers attended and no sheep were located.”

Niamh McManus from Foyle Wildlife Rescue was on hand to assist.

She was called by Foyleside GP surgery first, then the local council and local police service.

The animal was eventually caught in an Asian supermarket where it attempted to give its rescuers the slip.

Ms McManus explained: “On arrival at the GP surgery, she gave us the run around for a bit.

“Two men on their way to the doctors were kind enough to help contain her.

“She bolted off to the day today Asian supermarket down the street and was found aghast at the meat counter.

“We managed to catch her in the shop, and transported her to a large animal vet for patching up before being returned to her flock in Omagh.”

She added: “Apparently she has been a resident in the Bogside for a while now and is quite the celebrity in the area.

“Was certainly a Good Friday for the books there.

"It is now safe and well, the owner has been notified, and she will be on her way back to Omagh this evening.”