Omagh shooting: PSNI confirms DCI John Caldwell was shot in front of his son

New IRA is primary focus of investigation while detective remains in critical but stable condition in hospital

DCI John Caldwell (inset) who was shot in Omagh on Wednesday evening — © Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

A senior police officer shot in front of his son at a sporting complex in Omagh was today named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell has led some of the PSNI’s most high-profile investigations including the initial probe into the killing of Natalie McNally and Shane Whitla.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said Mr Caldwell is currently in a critical but stable condition.

Dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives, he said.

Mr Caldwell was shot by two gunmen while placing footballs into the back of his car while accompanied by his young son at 8pm on Wednesday evening.

While attempting to run from the scene, the senior officer fell to the ground where the gunmen continued to shoot him.

Irish police are assisting the investigation amid speculation the gunmen fled across the border.

Mr McEwan said the attack – in front of multiple parents and children – was “callous”.

“John is someone who dedicates himself to service both as a senior investigating officer and for victims in bringing others to justice and as an active member of the community as described this morning,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster show.

“It shows the callous nature of this attack in a crowded space, where children and parents are in the vicinity – many of those young people running in sheer terror to get to safety.”

Police have said the investigation into the shooting of Mr Caldwell is at an “early stage” and believe the gunmen made off in a small dark car that was later found burnt out.

Mr McEwan added: "We are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation. The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA."

Asked if he thinks dissident republicans are responsible, he said: "Yes, as I say, we are keeping an open mind as we do in every investigation, but that is a primary line of inquiry for this attack."

Mr McEwan added: “I would appeal to anyone with information about the vehicle or anything else, which may be of use to the enquiry. Please come forward to police.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the brave member of the public who ran towards John and administered first aid and would thank our partners in the Ambulance Service.”

Mr McEwan said that if it wasn’t for the quick action of both, “we may have been looking at something different”.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties said those responsible for the shooting of Mr Caldwell “must be brought to justice”.

“We extend our heartfelt solidarity to DCI John Caldwell and his family after yesterday evening’s cowardly gun attack which has left him critically injured. Our thoughts are with John and his family and we wish him a full recovery,” reads the statement which is signed by Michelle O’Neill, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Naomi Long, Colum Eastwood and Doug Beattie.

“We stand united in our outright condemnation of this attack after he was shot in Omagh, Co Tyrone yesterday evening in front of his son and other children and young people at a sports facility.

“We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder.”

The party leaders added Omagh has endured “profound suffering, loss and pain in the past” which has left a “deep trauma”.

“This act of violence has left people there rightly angered,” the statement continued. “There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

"This will require the full co-operation of the public whom we call upon to assist police in this attempted murder investigation.

“Together we stand with John’s family and his colleagues in the police service at this time.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also described the attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as "cowardly and callous".

Mr Heaton-Harris said the community of Omagh is "completely shocked by this because society has moved on in Northern Ireland".

"There is no place for violence like this.

“This is a really significant event. It's a very serious event, and it's difficult to underline how cowardly these people are."

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster said: "Let’s all remember John and his family. I pray for him, his family and the clinicians caring for him. This will be a long road.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time a police officer was shot in front of their child. Witnessing your father being shot stays with you.

"Let’s make last night the last time a child has to witness this by removing the cowardly terrorists from our streets.”

Liam Kelly, the chair of the Police Federation Northern Ireland, said the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell “was absolutely barbaric”.

He added: “My thoughts are with John and his family, alongside his colleagues who’ve had to respond to this.

“The reality is (the Ambulance Service) has kept John alive.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland’s political leaders expressed their outrage at the shooting.

Mr Sunak said he was appalled by the "disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh".

Mr Varadkar condemned the "grotesque act of attempted murder".

Mr Kelly said he welcomed the “cross community condemnation of this attack.”

He added: “John is a dedicated member of the community and family man. The incident last night shows he was involved in coaching young people.

“He is highly regarded amongst the police and local community.”

In an interview with RTE, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said what had happened in Omagh is “absolutely diabolical”.

“Whatever the motive, if it were dissident republicanism… it is utterly unacceptable to all of us, to all political persuasions or none,” she added.

"The only way for every community in Ireland now is forward and people have a perfect right to expect that they can move around their communities safely."

Irish President Michael D Higgins said the shooting of Mr Caldwell should be “condemned by all those who believe in democracy and the peace that we all need to sustain.

"It is to be welcomed that members of all communities have expressed their revulsion at this act.”

Speaking in Dublin, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said he was “shocked to hear of the callous and horrendous attempted murder on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell."

"Thankfully events we don't see happening too much but it's a throwback to the past and there are still evil people intent on causing trouble.

"We wish him well and a safe recovery, hopefully.”

Kate Carroll, whose husband Stephen was the first police officer to be killed in Northern Ireland since the formation of the PSNI in 2009 has said she hopes Mr Caldwell’s family “stays strong”.

Constable Carroll was shot dead by the Continuity IRA in Craigavon after they lured police to a call-out in Lismore Manor on the night of March 9, 2009.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Ms Carroll said: “I know exactly what they are going through and what its like to get that awful news delivered to your door.

“There was no humanity involved in this attack, or welfare for young people and in the vicinity.”

Ms Carroll said the perpetrators were “leaving a family distraught and breeding additional hatred for themselves”.

“I hope it really works out for the family. It’s the most devastating thing, knowing someone targeted your family. No words can help how you feel.”

Baroness Nuala O’Loan said the current political impasse at Stormont and the suspected dissident republican shooting of Mr Caldwell cannot be linked.

Baroness O’Loan, who was the first Police Ombudsman from 1999 to 2007, said the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell was an “exceptional” act of violence against a serving police officer that Northern Ireland has not seen for several years.

She believes he would have been seen as an “easy target” because of his role as a youth football coach.

When asked by Sky News if politicians must do more to restore the Assembly, Baroness O’Loan said the issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the shooting of Mr Caldwell cannot be connected.

“I would want to see [the politicians] back to business and I think they should be back to business but I do not think we cannot connect these two incidents,” she stated.

“I think dissident republicans will strike when they want and where they want unless the security forces can be ahead of them – and a lot of the time they can be ahead of them – but this time they got their target, it seems.

“I honestly don’t know whether it’s going to be possible to encourage them to come into some sort of dialogue and lay down their guns once and for all.”

The Superintendents’ Association of Northern Ireland (SANI) said the shooting of Mr Caldwell was a “barbaric, reprehensible act”.

“Not only did the perpetrators attempt to murder John, they also exposed the young people nearby to this callous murder attempt,” said Superintendent Gillian Kearney of SANI.

“Both at work and in his private life, John is invested in playing his part in bringing the community together and supporting those around him. The cowards who carried out this deed have no regard for anyone.

“Our thoughts are with John and his family and the wider community who, no doubt ,are truly horrified by this cruel act. We will support our colleagues in their relentless pursuit of those responsible.”