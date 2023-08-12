Omagh survivor: You can’t imagine the relief when I learned my baby was okay

Mum knocked off feet by blast explains why she gave miracle child the middle name ‘Hope’

Her middle name is Hope, and in 1998 she was the child that brought hope out of the horror of the Omagh bombing.

Chloe Hope Valerie Mulholland is about to turn 25. She has a master’s degree in public health from Liverpool’s John Moores University and is setting out in her career with a bright future ahead.

But it could all have been so different.

Chloe made worldwide headlines as ‘the miracle baby’, arriving into the world less than a week after her heavily pregnant mother had been blown off her feet by the explosion.

Nicola Emery was shopping in the town centre with family when the bomb detonated on August 15, 1998.

Chloe and mum Nicola

Next weekend she plans to be back out shopping, this time in Liverpool, where Chloe now lives, as the family heads over to England for her birthday celebrations.

“We’re going, her brother Ben (17), my mother and me,” Nicola explained.

“She does live there, but she’s still a home bird and we see plenty of her. She never flew too far from the nest.”

It will be a time of celebration for the family, but also one of reflection.

“My children are my life now,” Nicola said.

“I do sometimes think my life would have gone down a very different path if things had turned out another way that day.”

Tuesday marks 25 years since the Real IRA blast ripped the heart out of Omagh, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

Today, the memories of the atrocity are still etched in Nicola’s mind.

“We had gone to the Carlton Bakery, probably to take the weight off my feet for a bit because I was so heavily pregnant,” she recalled.

“I was due to go to South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon the following Monday to prepare for the birth.

“There were four of us together [on] a normal Saturday afternoon in town — me, my mother, my auntie and my cousin. It was a last wee run into town for me before the baby [arrived].”

They had barely sat down when a police officer rushed in and ordered an immediate evacuation of the building.

With a bomb threat having been made against the courthouse at the top of the town, everyone was moved towards what they believed was safety.

Nicola was standing against a wall outside the Cosy Corner pub when the bomb exploded.

“I remember the silence, the calmness and the stillness of the moment immediately afterwards. Then there was screaming and crying,” she said.

On the ground around her people lay dead or horrendously injured.

Nicola’s legs were cut, but her immediate concern was for her unborn baby.

“That’s all I could think about,” she said. “I know now I was in shock, but that first thought was, ‘Is my baby okay?’”

Nicola, like those standing around her, was thrown to the ground by the force of the blast.

She believes standing against the wall of the Cosy Corner saved her life.

It is a story she has told before, — and one she has replayed time and again in her mind.

Nicola managed to pick herself off the ground then started to look for her mum, auntie and cousin, anxious to learn if they were okay.

Desperation set in when she was unable to find her young cousin. Thankfully, he was discovered nearby a short time later.

Amid the chaos, the family regrouped and headed for their car as the emergency services started to arrive.

Nicola was offered a lift to hospital, and after arriving she was taken straight to the accident and emergency department.

“They found an ultrasound machine. Checking for a heartbeat was the first thing they wanted to do,” she recalled.

“It was scary waiting. You can’t imagine the relief when they told me that the baby was still alive and well.

”The doctors told me she was so lucky. They found it hard to believe Chloe had survived.”

With casualties piling up at Tyrone County Hospital, Nicola was moved to South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon.

Five days later she gave birth to 7lb 6oz Chloe without complications.

“In the weeks after giving birth I got hundreds of cards and presents from people all over the world,” she said.

“Some people wrote and suggested names. ‘Hope’ came up a few times and I thought it summed up how we felt at the time.

“I decided to include it in her name. Chloe would bring hope to the future.”

Chloe, who will celebrate her 25th birthday next weekend, does not speak much about that day in Omagh and the horror that unfolded days before she came into the world.

What she does know about it comes from her mum.

She told the Ulster Herald this week she felt “very lucky and grateful” to have been able to have a normal life.

“It’s strange to look back on that time because it was before I was born, but it could have turned out very differently for me,” she said.

“I feel very lucky that my family who got caught up in the bomb were okay.

“I was able to live a normal life, go to university and meet a lot of different people, so I feel very grateful.”

Chloe's graduation photo

Nicola still sometimes sits quietly in the memorial garden for the victims, just off Omagh’s main shopping street.

The names of those who died are etched into seating positioned around a circular pond.

They include Avril Monaghan, another expectant mother, who died in the blast along with her unborn children.

At Sunday’s memorial service, and again on the anniversary on Tuesday, the town will remember its darkest day.

But Chloe Mulholland is a symbol of the hope that came out of tragedy — in every sense.