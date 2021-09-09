Ombudsman called in after claim probe into withdrawal of port staff was ‘misled’

A report by a Stormont watchdog committee is to be sent to the Public Services Ombudsman amid claims that an inquiry into the withdrawal of staff from the Port of Larne due to alleged loyalist threats had been “misled” by council representatives.

The report by the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) said that it “considers that there was limited justification for suspending staff from undertaking checks”.

It added that it “did not identify any evidence to indicate that this decision was proportionate to the full range of information available” to the Department for Agriculture, led by the DUP’s Edwin Poots, and Mid and East Antrim (MEA) council officials.

Twelve council environmental health officers employed to carry out Irish Sea border checks were temporarily withdrawn from the Port of Larne on February 1.

Chief executive Anne Donaghy wrote to the Cabinet Office to outline difficulties caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol and suggested loyalist paramilitaries were intimidating workers. However, the PSNI said there was no evidence of a credible threat.

The report was raised in council this week by TUV councillor Timothy Gaston who said he had asked when the item would be on the agenda. He said he had been “denied an opportunity” at the previous monthly meeting to make remarks after being “shut down in closed council”.

The Stormont report had been on the agenda for the open council at the August meeting but was moved behind closed doors. Mr Gaston said that his comments and concerns from that session had not been included in the minutes.

Ms Donaghy said: “There is very little that has not been minuted. There was nothing we could find that was said by Councillor Gaston that was not reflected.”

Mr Gaston added: “I wish to recommend that we forward on the investigation to NIPSO (the NI Public Services Ombudsman) to investigate the AERA report and the failings that have been highlighted.

“I have no confidence that this council during closed session last month was afforded the correct opportunity to scrutinise this, have a debate, to give comments.”

He added: “My proposal is that based on the suspicion that information was suppressed from the committee investigation and that the committee was misled by MEA representatives and that brand and reputational damage has been caused to the corporate body that this report is referred to NIPSO.”

Mr Gaston’s proposal carried by 17 in favour and 16 against.

After the meeting, DUP Councillor John McDermott said Ms Donaghy “has been working tirelessly to mitigate the worst aspects of the Protocol, while engaging with senior political leaders in Westminster to highlight the harm it has caused to businesses and ratepayers in the borough”.

Alliance councillor Danny Donnelly said: “We supported the TUV call for an investigation into the appearance of council representatives at the AERA committee hearings earlier in the year. There is suspicion that the committee was misled."