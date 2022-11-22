Omniplex Cinemas offering new popcorn-topped hot dogs

The Omniplex Cinema Group has launched three hot dog varieties across its Northern Ireland locations, including one topped with popcorn and cheese sauce.

The cinema brand has locations in Bangor, Craigavon, Dundonald, Lisburn and Newry, with plans to expand in 2023.

Omniplex announced the addition of gourmet hot dogs to its menu on Tuesday, including the Crispy Classic, which is topped with crispy onions, ketchup, mustard; the Nacho Fanatic, which boasts a coating of warm cheese sauce, nachos, sriracha sauce and jalapeños, and finally – the Cinematic, topped with popcorn and cheese sauce.

Speaking on the new addition to their food offering, an Omniplex spokesperson said, “We are so excited to launch gourmet hot dogs to our cinema menu. Reacting to customer expectations informed our decision to include three unique varieties of hot dogs.

"The high-quality foods available at our cinemas allowed us to get creative with toppings and we are confident customers will quickly find their own favourite.”

Omniplex are also researching a vegetarian hot dog option, with plans to add this to the line-up in the new year.