On-street parking charges to increase in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry

On-street parking charges in Belfast, Newry and Lisburn are to increase from April 1.

The increase will mean that charges in Belfast city centre rise by 40 pence per hour to £1.60 and £1.80. In Newry, the charges will increase by 20 pence to £0.80 per hour and in Lisburn on-street parking charges will increase by 20 pence per hour to £1.00.

The Executive Office has said that the increased charges are due to the ongoing pressure on public funding, and the need to support the carbon reductions in the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.

The on-street parking tariffs in the Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry were last increased in February 2017.

It comes as the Housing Executive has announced it will be increasing rents later this year.

Following a request from the NIHE, the Department for Communities’ permanent secretary approved the increase for 2023/24, considering it to be in the "public interest".

The increase will apply to all of the Housing Executive's 85,000 tenants. However, 78% of these who are in receipt of housing assistance will be protected from the rise.

Taking effect from April 4, 2023, the increase equates to an average rent increase of £4.86 per week and brings the average rent for a Housing Executive property from £69.49 to £74.35.