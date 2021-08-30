On the march: Royal Black put their best foot forward for ‘Last Saturday’

The Ulster Grenadiers from Carrickfergus on parade in Belfast. Credit: Philip Magowan/PressEye

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson joined with Sir Knights in Desertmartin for a parade organised by South Londonderry RBDC No 4. Credit: Graham Baalham-Curry LRPS

The leader of the Royal Black Institution has hailed the ‘Last Saturday’ parades as “an overwhelming success” — with 17,000 members marching at venues across Northern Ireland.

After last year’s Covid-enforced cancellation, smaller, more localised parades were held at the weekend.

Events were organised at District level, with 28 separate demonstrations.

Approximately 350 preceptories, most accompanied by bands, brought a colourful parade of music and pageantry to cities, towns and villages.

Those hosting a ‘Local Last Saturday’ parade included Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney, Ballyclare, Killylea, Loughgall, Belfast, Dromore, Clough, Newry, Ballynahinch, Banbridge, Rathfriland, Kilkeel, Comber, Newtownards, Ballygowan, Bangor, Coleraine, Limavady, Desertmartin, Dungannon, Aughnacloy, Cookstown and Castlederg.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who was on parade in Desertmartin, said: “The Royal Black Institution has once again staged a very enjoyable day for our members, their families and supporters.

“Last year, our traditional ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations were cancelled due to Covid, but we managed to mark the day by holding wreath-laying events and drive-in services.

“Of course, we would have dearly loved to return to holding six main demonstrations again this year, but we thought it was more responsible to organise District parades.

“It seems the public have responded to this very favourably, with people enjoying a ‘Last Saturday’ closer to home, and the day has been an overwhelming success that bodes well for the future of the Institution.

“After 18 months of the pandemic, the Institution has proven today that it is as strong and vibrant as ever before, and we are deeply appreciative of the support and affection shown by the public towards us at each of the 28 parades across Northern Ireland today.

“And God willing, we’ll be able to make a full return to our traditional ‘Last Saturday’ parades in 2022.”

At each of the parades, resolutions were passed by Sir Knights on Faith, Loyalty, and the Constitution, with the latter calling for the removal the Northern Ireland Protocol.