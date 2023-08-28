On-the-run criminal arrested by police in Belfast

Police had appealed for the public’s help after Megaw absconded on Saturday.

Unlawfully at large criminal Sean Megaw (35) has been arrested by police in Belfast.

Megaw was sentenced alongside two other men at Belfast Magistrates’ Court sitting in Coleraine in March, following what the PSNI described as a “savage group attack” on a man in west Belfast five years ago.

Detectives further believed the assault to be associated to Arm Na Poblachta (ANP) – which means ‘Army of the Republic’ in Irish.

Megaw had been granted compassionate release from prison at 10am on Saturday August 26 to attend a funeral and having been due to return at 3pm, did not do so.

On Sunday, Detective Inspector Bell had appealed for the public’s help in tracing Megaw and said he had links to the Greater Belfast area, where he was arrested on Monday.

“Unlawfully at large prisoner Sean Megaw has today, Monday August 28, been arrested and is in police detention,” said a police spokesperson.

“He was arrested at an address in Belfast following police appeals to trace his whereabouts.”