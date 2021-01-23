On your bike: Olympian Aimee gets saddled up for charity's cycling challenge

Former Northern Ireland Olympic snowboarder and cycling enthusiast Aimee Fuller is backing a charity campaign to get people cycling this winter.

Aimee, who has been taking on the British Heart Foundation's (BHF) MyCycle challenge throughout January, is no stranger to motivating herself to get out in the cold and dark weather.

She discovered a love for cycling in Mammoth, California, whilst injured in 2012.

Aimee said: "I first got really into cycling when I bruised my heels at a snowboarding training camp. I couldn't snowboard but would cycle up to meet the team. At altitude, it was brutal. I found it took my fitness to a whole new level.

"Lockdown gave me an opportunity to really get back into cycling over the summer. It was a great way to keep active and get out of the house. For winter I have a different approach to exercising. For me a routine is key - as well as taking the pressure off. You don't have to 'smash it' every time, I see any form of exercise as nourishment for both the body and soul."

Her top tips to help those braving the elements include preparation, staying warm and dry, being visible by wearing a light and setting a goal.

"You need to have a light on the front and the back of your bike so make sure you stay safe and light up. As important as it is for you to see, it's just as important for people to see you. Be sure to wear reflective gear when you're cycling in the dark."

MyCycle is the BHF's virtual cycling challenge. It has three challenges suitable for riders of all cycling abilities. You can choose to ride 100, 200 or 300+ miles over 30 days and raise vital funds for the BHF's life saving research. It doesn't matter how you cover the distance.

Cyclists who raise £150 or more for the BHF will receive an exclusive MyCycle medal to celebrate their achievement. Visit www.bhf.org.uk/mycycle