Once Arlene Foster’s Twitter handle, now a DUP parody account

Political parties need to be careful with their Twitter accounts, as the DUP learned the hard way back in May, 2021.

Then DUP leader Arlene Foster stepped down from her role and changed her @DUPLeader Twitter handle, which she had inherited from her predecessor Peter Robinson, to @ArleneFosterUK.

As she did so she took more than 96,000 followers with her.

One eagle-eyed user quickly spotted this and snapped up the @DUPLeader handle in no time. Since then it has been a popular parody account, frequently poking fun at Northern Ireland's largest unionist party.

The account now has a profile picture of the DUP logo with name of the party in the colours of the rainbow, a dig at the party's stance on LGBT issues.

At the time of writing the account, which lists its location as "West of the UK Sea Border", has an impressive 10,600 followers.

To this day the holder of the @DUPLeader account remains anonymous.