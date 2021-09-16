One arrest and one in hospital after stolen car crash

The scene of the one-vehicle crash on the Ballyutoag Road in the early house of Thursday morning. Pic Kevin Scott

A man has been arrested and another is in hospital after a stolen car crashed on the outskirts of Belfast.

Police said a report of a creeper-style burglary was made on Wednesday evening at around 9.30pm.

A white Vauxhall was taken from a home in Deerpark Road, north Belfast and its details circulated to police patrols.

Around two hours later a police patrol spotted a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle driving in the Mallusk area.

Police said officers followed from a safe distance as the car made its way from Mallusk in the direction of Crumlin.

Just before midnight the patrol reported that the white Astra car had left the road and rolled into a field on the Ballyutoag Road, near its junctions with Ballyutoag Hill and Seven Mile Straight.

The Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking whilst a second man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The office of the Police Ombudsman was notified of this incident, as is normal procedure.

The road has since re-opened.