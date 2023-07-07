One arrest as two sustain stab wounds at underage Gaelic football match in Co Tyrone

The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

A man has been arrested after two people sustained stab wounds during an incident at an underage Gaelic football match in Co Tyrone on Thursday night.

Police remain at the scene of the incident which took place in the Convent Road area of Cookstown on Thursday July 6..

The alleged stabbing took place at the under 16s Championship semi-final match between Cookstown Fr Rocks and Fintona Pearses.

"Officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and two people had sustained stab wounds during the incident,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"One man was taken to hospital and the second received treatment at the scene.

"A man, aged in his 40s has been arrested and will be taken to custody for questioning.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23.”

Cookstown Fr Rocks confirmed that a “disturbing and very serious incident” had occurred.

The Ambulance Service has confirmed the incident and one person was taken to hospital.

It is understood the victim is male. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9.03pm following reports of an incident in the Convent Road area of Cookstown on Thursday.

“NIAS despatched an emergency crew to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital."

Video footage captured by a spectator shows police officers at the scene.

A male can be seen in one clip being led away.

Cookstown Fr Rocks said: “Following a very serious incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc this evening during an Under 16 Championship match, our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

“The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.

“The club will be making no further comment on this.”

Tyrone GAA also confirmed they were “aware of an incident which has occurred at a game under our jurisdiction.

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted.

"We understand the incident is being investigated by the PSNI. As a result, Tyrone GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”