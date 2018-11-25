One dead and two in hospital after van crash in Co Antrim

The scene of the crash on the Glenshesk Road in Ballycastle.

A person has died and two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Co Antrim.

The accident happened at around 6.10am on Sunday on the Glenshesk Road in Ballycastle.

Inspector Bradley said: "The single-vehicle collision on the Glenshesk Road, involving a white Citroen Berlingo van, was reported to us at 6.05am.

"There were three people travelling in the van at the time.

"Police attended along with the other emergency services. Two of the occupants were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"Sadly, the third occupant in the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Glenshesk Road remains closed at this time.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was on the Glenshesk Road around 6am this morning and witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who believes they saw this vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Police have not revealed if the deceased is a man or a woman.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent two A&E crews to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two men were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Trust said both men are in a stable condition.

The PSNI have closed the Glenshesk Road. Diversions are in place at the junction of Glenshesk Road and the Drumavoley Road, as well as the junction with Churchfield Road.

