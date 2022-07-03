One giant adventure as ‘lumenators’ shine light on Northern Ireland’s unique landscape

Hundreds gather at famous tourist attraction for artistic evening

Hundreds of people from across Northern Ireland took part in a dusk adventure at the Giant’s Causeway at the weekend to create a large-scale artwork, celebrate nature and conjure up magical moments outdoors.

Carrying low-impact geolights designed by Siemens, the participants — known as ‘lumenators’ — gathered at Northern Ireland’s most famous landmark for the third local event for Green Space Dark Skies.

The Green Space Dark Skies event at Giant's Causeway

Developed by outdoor art experts Walk the Plank, Green Space Dark Skies is part of UNBOXED, a UK-wide celebration of creativity which kicked off in April and runs until September. Green Space Dark Skies is one of 10 groundbreaking projects and will see around 20,000 lumenators from all walks of life create outdoor artworks in 20 of the UK’s National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The first event took place in April at Lagan Valley and the second last month at Gortin Glens Lakes in the Sperrins.

The location for Saturday evening’s twilight event was the most spectacular yet.

It was kept secret from the public to protect the landscape, and only revealed to people who signed up to be lumenators.

Those who did take part helped to make a connection with the landscape by creating waves of lights and movement alongside the Giant’s Causeway. They were guided through a series of Céilí steps devised and constructed by Céilí caller Roan Eastwood, while renowned traditional musician Dónal O’Connor composed a new piece of music as a soundtrack for a specially-made film called Clochan na bhformorach — The Stepping Stones of the Formorians.

The Green Space Dark Skies event at Giant's Causeway

Traditional musicians from the north coast, Belfast and Armagh played on the stones during the event.

Explaining the concept, a spokesperson for Green Space Dark Skies said: “Reconnecting people to their local landscape plays a pivotal role in looking after one’s physical and mental health as well as their emotional wellbeing.”

The finale will take place in September at the four highest mountains in Northern Ireland (Slieve Donard), England (Scafell Pike), Scotland (Ben Nevis) and Wales (Snowdon). It will be broadcast in a BBC Countryfile special later in the year.

Taking inspiration from the unique history and geology of Slieve Donard, patterns will be created in the landscape at dusk with specially created low-impact geolights carried by the lumenators.

Mark Murphy, director of the finale, said it would be perfect for anyone looking for a physical challenge while helping to make a stunning, light-based artwork. Training will be provided, and participants will be accompanied by a safety team made up of mountain rescue officers and mountain guides to take them to their filming location.

He said: “We ask for three things — your time, your energy and your creativity.

“In return, we will give you an enormously enriching day and night you’ll never forget.”

To register, log onto https://greenspacedarkskies.uk/finale/