One in 10 households in Northern Ireland have had to forego meals to meet rising energy costs, charity says

Many Northern Ireland households will struggle to heat their home this winter. Stock image

Around 100,000 homes in Northern Ireland will be forced to choose between heating their home and eating, a fuel poverty charity has warned, as energy price increases are set to take effect in the coming days.

Budget Energy, Click Energy, Electric Ireland, Firmus Energy, and SSE Airtricity will all raise their prices.

Gas bills are set to be about £1,000 higher than the three-year average and electricity will be around £750 more on average.

It comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss confirmed households here will get a £400 energy support discount in November, which will be backdated to October 1. It's the same date when households in Great Britain receive their electricity bill discounts.

Jamie Miller from National Energy Action NI, which chairs the Fuel Poverty Coalition NI, said nearly 50% of households here are already living in fuel poverty and the “situation only looks likely to get worse”.

“Eighty percent of households have already cut down on their central heating, and most worryingly more than one in 10 households have had to forego meals to meet the rising energy costs,” he said.

"This means that choosing between heating and eating is very much a reality for around 100,000 homes in Northern Ireland.

"When asked about the impacts of the cost of living on health and wellbeing, 29% of households told us that there has been a direct negative impact on their health and 75% of households admitted to being worried about paying for the cost of energy. They are worried about keeping their homes warm and safe.”

Mr Miller added that government support packages will fall “significantly short” in bridging the gap between incomes and living costs.

Northern Ireland households will receive £100 from the government to help cover the cost of home heating oil.

"The support for those on home heating oil — 68% of NI households — is frankly derisory, and at the time of writing will not be enough to cover the cost of 100 litres of oil,” he said.

“In practice there isn’t a supplier in Northern Ireland that would provide a tank fill for less than 200 litres, meaning households will need to find an additional £150 before they can even avail of the support.”

Meanwhile, Nevin Economic Research Institute economist Paul MacFlynn said that while the injection of funds from the government is indeed welcome, “it will not solve this problem long-term”.

“Nobody’s heating or electric bill is coming down, what this is doing is simply just putting it off for a bit until the next wave comes,” he said.

“And while the price cap will retrospectively apply when it comes in November, we are still going to be faced with bigger bills this winter.”

Mr MacFlynn has said that businesses are the ones in “immediate danger” — especially the hospitality sector.

He added that the energy bill price hikes will inevitably have an impact on people’s ability to spend in the wider economy.

“If we had an Executive in place, perhaps we could design a business scheme based on rateable value or up to a certain turnover for businesses so bigger corporations aren’t benefitting from this as much as the small, local shop,” said Mr MacFlynn.

“This tailored support for businesses is needed now more than ever because we are looking at a very desperate situation coming right towards us, and everyone is going to be impacted.”

An SSE electricity customer of more than 10 years said he is going to have to work out how he can cut down usage as the company prepares to hike its prices by 35.5%.

Darren, who did not wish to give his second name, from Killyleagh, said he has been “very happy” with SSE until now.

“I’m a firm believer that if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and I have been with them for more than 10 years in the same house I’m in today.”

The Co Down man said that in the summer months, £40 of electricity lasted between 14 and 18 days.

“Now with winter and this massive price hike, who knows how much £40 will last us, but I’m determined not to give into it, I’m not going to fuel this price hike because it’s just not fair, we are just going to have to do what we can to cut down,” he said.

“We are oil heating as well, but we just can’t afford it and we only just put it on for the first time this week, but we just won’t be putting it on all the time.

“I will be using the fire more, not using the TV, not using the dishwasher this winter and trying as best we can not to use the tumble dryer.”

SSE has been contacted for a response.