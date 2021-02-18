One in eight NI drivers admit to texting while driving

Nearly three-fifths (57%) of all drivers confessed to using their phone in some capacity while driving. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Around one in eight drivers in Northern Ireland have admitted to texting while behind the wheel, a new survey has revealed.

The Road Safety Issues in Northern Ireland 2019-20 report, published on Thursday, also revealed that nearly three-fifths (57%) of all drivers confessed to using their phone in some capacity while driving.

Around one in 11 admitted to making a hand-held call while driving, according to the report, which is produced by the Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB) of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and is covered under the 2019-20 Continuous Household Survey (CHS) which engaged with 9,000 households here.

The findings come as stiffer penalty points and fines for those using a mobile phone while driving came into force earlier this month.

The new tougher rules see anyone caught using a hand-held mobile phone receive six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine.

If drivers are caught a second time - or accrue 12 points on their licence - they will face a court hearing, disqualification and fines of up to £1,000.

Newly-qualified drivers, who have a ceiling of six points for the first two years after passing the test, will face an immediate ban.

The report records the top three risks stated by respondents of using a mobile phone while driving were being more likely to cause a crash (94%), being more likely to be involved in a crash and being less likely to notice a danger ahead (both with 86%).

Just under half (49%) of those surveyed believe that drivers were likely to be stopped by police for using their mobile phone while driving. And over two thirds (69%) of respondents correctly identified that the police penalty for being caught was a fine plus penalty points.

Almost three-fifths (59%) of those surveyed, however, believed that this penalty should be increased.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, in announcing the stiffer penalties, insisted that “distraction while driving is one of the main causes of road traffic collisions on our roads”.

“Many of those collisions are causing serious injury and some resulting in loss of life,” she said.

“My message couldn’t be clearer – drive responsibly, put your phone down or risk losing your licence. This is not a minor offence and you will not get away with it.”

The full report can be accessed via: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/road-safety-issues-nothern-ireland