One in five QUB students will see graduations affected this summer due to industrial dispute

Almost one in five Queen’s University students will have their graduations affected this summer, it has been confirmed.

Previously, all graduating students had feared they would not receive their full degree classifications this summer due to a UK-wide marking boycott.

QUB has estimated that around 750 students will have their degree classification ‘pending’.

This affects around 18% of approximately 4,200 students who were due to graduate this summer across a range of areas, including law, history, anthropology, politics, architecture, psychology, music, environmental planning, archaeology, sociology and criminology.

Queen’s University staff had previously confirmed that they would boycott marking final year exams.

It is understood that an agreement has been reached to allow most students to graduate after attempts to reduce the impact of the UK-wide Marking and Assessment Boycott (Mab) by the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU).

The university management says it has “expressed gratitude to the local UCU branch who facilitated this development as an act of good faith, and to the staff members of the university who worked hard to reach this agreement.”

A QUB spokesperson said: “We are doing everything we can to resolve the situation but, given this is a UK-wide action, we are limited in the scope of our response.

“We can understand the reasons for the strike but are disappointed that the people suffering most from this action are the students.”

Previously, Professor Sean O’Connell, president of the local University College Union at QUB, said the refusal to mark papers is "very much a last resort”.

"We have been taking strike action for several years now and it hasn't worked, so this is really the final tactic that the union is trying to use this time," he told the BBC’s Stephen Nolan show on Tuesday.