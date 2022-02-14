One in five women have been in an abusive relationship: research

Research shows that one in every five women between the age of 18 to 25 have suffered abusive relationships.

Women’s Aid have launched the Too Into You campaign, to raise public awareness about the risk to young people in abusive, intimate relationships.

The deaths of Caoimhe Morgan in north Belfast in December and the murder of Aisling Murphy in Co Offaly in January have raised awareness about the issue of violence against women and girls.

Too Into You ambassador Juliana Shiel is part of the awareness campaign that encourages young people talk to someone they think might be experiencing abuse.

Ms Shiel says that friends and family play a vital role for someone trying to leave an abusive relationship.

“It is likely that someone in an abusive relationship is being manipulated into thinking their partner is the only person that truly cares about them, so showing love and support to someone you think might be in an abusive relationship, even if they show signs of pushing you away, is vital,” she said.

The campaign will run for three weeks and seeks to highlight the warning signs of all forms of abuse, including controlling and possessive relationships.

Coercive control is now an offence in Northern Ireland following the introduction of the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill. The offence captures patterns of psychological, emotional, or financially abusive behaviour which is controlling and coercive in nature against a partner, former partner or close family member.

Coercive control can now be plead and relied upon in applications for Protection Orders such as Non-Molestation Orders.

The legislation also prevents perpetrators of domestic abuse directly cross-examining their victims in criminal and family proceedings and ensure that special measures are available to them.

Research carried out by Women’s Aid showed that three in five young people have experienced, or know someone who has experienced, intimate relationship abuse.

One in five young women have suffered intimate relationship abuse, with one in six having suffered coercive control.

More than half of the young women surveyed, 51% had experienced abuse before the age of 18.