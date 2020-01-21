One in hospital after three vehicle A8 crash

One person was taken to hospital

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the A8 road.

The accident involving two cars and a lorry occurred around 8pm this evening on the main Belfast to Larne road between Kilwaughter and Ballynure.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that it despatched two emergency crews to the scene.

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road is currently closed as police deal with the incident and diversions are in place.