One in three NIHE housing workers use foodbanks, union claims as strike action continues

One in three housing workers for the Housing Executive (NIHE) have been forced to use food banks, a union has claimed.

A recent survey by Unite the Union of striking housing workers – who include carpenters, plumbers and plasterers – also indicated that a staggering 90% are struggling to make ends meet.

The strike is now in its eighth week with workers seeking a pay increase above the 1.75% offered by the National Joint Council for 2021-22.

The union is lobbying for all housing workers to have two pay point increases and a lump sum in addition to the national pay offer.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey

Unite regional officer Michael Keenan has criticised senior management at both the Housing Executive and Department of Communities for their refusal to address in-work poverty among housing workers.

“Poverty pay is just not acceptable, especially from a public sector employer,” he said.

“The refusal of the Housing Executive Chief Executive Grania Long to make any offer at all and the total inaction of the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is shameful.

“They are responsible for this situation. They must move quickly to end the scandal of low pay and to end the huge impact that this strike is having on social housing tenants.”

Unite said 95% of housing workers who answered its survey had suffered declining living standards, ore than 90% experienced trouble making ends meet and 32% had visited a foodbank in the last six months.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said that it is “acutely aware” of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, but added: “There is a national pay offer currently on the table which includes a pay increase for all employees of £1,925.

“This award was developed nationally in response to the rise in the cost of living. This pay rise would, for illustrative purposes, amount to an increase of 10.5% for the lowest paid employees.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The Minister has no input into the negotiations or agreement of the pay awards for Housing Executive workers but would urge all those involved to work urgently to find an agreed resolution.

“The Minister will need to approve the pay award once an agreed settlement has been reached.”