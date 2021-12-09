‘One of a kind’: Victorian horse-drawn caravan to go under the hammer later this month

Wagon arrived in Ireland from Wales during the First World War says auction house

A one-of-a-kind Victorian horse-drawn caravan featured in a movie adaptation of a Charles Dickens’ classic is to go under the hammer later this month.

The Romany Gypsy ledger caravan – also known as a vardo – was built in the mid-to-late 1800s, according to Northern Ireland-based auction house, Wilsons Auctions.

The group said it is believed the caravan was brought to Ireland from Wales during the First World War by a couple by the name of Lovell.

Soon after they arrived in Belfast, Mr Lovell died from the Black flu – the great influenza pandemic of 1918 – forcing his wife to give up ownership of the vardo in exchange of compensation for the damage the wagon sustained during the sea crossing.

It was the custom at that time in some Romany communities that the Vardo was burned when the owner died, hence making this type of caravan particularly rare. This wagon luckily escaped as it had passed out of Mr Lovell's hands.

Wilsons Auctions came into possession of the asset from the estate of the late Jack McNeill, who obtained the wagon in 1982.

According to the firm, Mr McNeill completely stripped down, repaired and repainted the original wood and metal employing the skills of craftsmen such as signwriter/restorer Mark Stead and wheelwright Cecil Watson.

Where replacement was necessary, he sourced only authentic materials, a spokesperson for Wilsons Auctions explained.

The company also revealed that during the restoration process, a museum estimated there were only five remaining in the UK – with this number decreased still further since then.

The wagon was transported to Bray, Co Wicklow in 1994 where it had a starring role in the television feature film of Charles Dickens' The Old Curiosity Shop.

Richard McFetridge, Wilsons Auctions’ plant, machinery and commercial manager, said he was delighted the firm has been “entrusted to auction off such a special, historical asset”.

"This horse-drawn caravan has been meticulously cared for over the years and is a testament to its owners,” said Richard.

"I have no doubt this extremely rare wagon will be highly sought after and look forward to the outcome of the auction.”

Bidding on the wagon will open next Wednesday, December 15, at 2pm.

Bidders will have a full 48 hours to take part in the auction and place their bids, as the bidding will time out at 2pm on Friday, December 17.

Physical viewing is available at Wilsons Auctions Belfast, Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm.

The lot is online bidding only.