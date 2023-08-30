One of Ireland’s largest equestrian events cancelled in Co Fermanagh due to issues caused by weather

One of Ireland’s largest equestrian events, which was due to be held in Co Fermanagh next month, has now been moved to Co Cork due to problems caused by severe weather.

The 2023 Eventing National Championships were due to be held at Castle Irvine Necarne on September 9-10.

However, organisers Eventing Ireland made the decision to move the two-day occasion to almost five hours south of Irvinestown, due to poor ground conditions caused by excess adverse weather conditions.

“A site inspection of the courses was conducted on Monday, August 14 and it was felt that the ground conditions were unsuitable to hold the Championships where over 300 horses were expected to compete,” said a spokesperson.

“It was clear that, because of the continuing bad weather, remedial work would be unable to commence until later in the week leaving insufficient time for the reinstated ground to settle sufficiently to enable the event to continue safely for both riders and horses.

“This decision was not taken lightly and no one was more disappointed than the Organising Committee at Eventing Ireland who had expended considerable time on the administrative arrangements, booking Service Providers as well as Course Design and preparation.”

The National Championships will now take place at Kilguilky House, Mallow, in Co Cork on the same weekend.

The Eventing Ireland representative added: “The venue at Kilguilkey has run the National Championships on two previous occasions and also runs national and international events every year so are very experienced in running top class events.

“The venue was able, at such short notice, to accommodate the Championships because ground conditions were in perfect order and the infrastructure was already in place.”

Horse-riding hobbyist Susan Elliott, who is originally from Fermanagh but relocated as a teenager, said the decision to cancel the event in Irvinestown was “very disappointing”.

“I would have loved to go to the Eventing Championships in Necarne for a number of reasons,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We still have friends and family in Irvinestown. Every time we would go up there, for years, when Necarne was closed, we used to walk the dogs around it and look at the cross-country fences.

“Now, my daughter is 16 and she’s eventing, and I said we were definitely going to go up there so she could ride around the course, so we’re really disappointed that it’s not going to happen.”

Local business owner Tom Read, who is also the newly elected chair of the town’s Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s with regret that it's been cancelled, but these things do happen and in Fermanagh we do get a high proportion of rain.”

He noted that the location change shouldn’t negatively impact the nearby economy too much.

“At the minute, we’re getting a limited amount of business from Castle Irvine, but with a facility like it in our catchment area, we are hoping we’d be able to grow on that.

“The equestrian events are currently nearly all self-contained, and we get the odd bit of business, but it’s something we as the Chamber of Commerce need to work on more ourselves; working with those events and getting more involved.

“As it gets more established, we will get more from it.”

Northern Ireland had its wettest July on record last month, with 185.4mm of rain falling throughout it, according to the Met Office.

This is more than double its long term average for the month, with the record previously held by July 1936 which recorded 185.2mm of rain, and no doubt contributed to Necarne’s ongoing grounds issue.

The Castle Irvine Estate declined to comment any further on the matter when contacted.

Equestrian events returned to the venue last year after a break of almost a decade.

In 2012, the Department of Agriculture, which leased the estate from Fermanagh District Council, decided Necarne was surplus to its requirements.

Three years ago, the lease was awarded to a local business and the 230-acre site has since hosted a variety of events, including car and motorbike shows, vintage fairs, and concerts as well as eventing, which involves a single horse and rider competing against others across the three disciplines of dressage, cross-country and show jumping.