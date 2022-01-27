One of men charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee given permission to attend Bloody Sunday march

Stock image: The judge said it was extremely unlikely 'anyone attending this event would engage in anything illegal'.

One of the men charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been given permission to attend the Bloody Sunday march this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the killings.

Peter Gearoid Cavanagh, 33, of Elmwood Terrace in Derry, is charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18, 2019.

He also faces charges of possessing a gun with intent, rioting and possessing and throwing petrol bombs on the same date.

As part of his bail conditions, he is not allowed to enter the Creggan area and had applied for a variation to attend the march.

Making the application, defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client wished to participate in the full march given the significance of this year's event.

He said Cavanagh had 'participated in the march since he was capable of walking'.

The solicitor said that the event was carried out in a 'dignified and poignant manner' showing 'reverence to those massacred those years ago’.

A police officer told the court that they had agreed that Cavanagh could attend two thirds of the march by joining it at the junction of Southway and the Lone Moor Road outside the exclusion zone.

District Judge Barney McElholm said it was extremely unlikely 'anyone attending this event would engage in anything illegal' as the families would not tolerate it.

He said he had no problem with Cavanagh attending the march from the outset in Creggan on condition he did not carry any flag, banner or poster and granted the application to allow the defendant to be in Creggan from 2.15pm on Sunday until 3.30pm.