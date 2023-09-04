One of NI’s first wedding content creators says trend is the next big thing

One of Northern Ireland’s first wedding content creators has claimed she is part of the next big trend in the industry, with social-media savvy couples flocking to hire her.

Every year new wedding trends come and go, with changes in dress styles and colour themes the normal innovations, but for 2023 couples the trend of this year is a little different.

Wedding content creation, which is hiring someone to capture an instant, behind-the-scenes glimpse at moments of your wedding, is on the rise in Northern Ireland this year, according to one woman now making the trend her own.

Erin Riley is one of Northern Ireland’s first wedding content creators and views the trend as having huge potential to enhance the industry.

“It’s all about capturing the behind the scenes moments that photographers or videographers might not catch, with people having the chance to share the videos and photos online through their socials within just 24 or 48 hours,” she explained.

Erin Riley and Jessica Hammond (left) are getting married next year

Erin worked in the social media industry for two years before she started her business, Forever Captured NI, at the beginning of this year and has already seen a boom in the industry.

“I only started in January and there are already two other wedding content creators in Northern Ireland that I know of, so there is definitely a growing interest in it,” Erin said.

The Dundonald woman was a Miss Northern Ireland finalist in 2021 and has over 600,000 followers on TikTok and 15,500 on Instagram.

She saw a gap in the market for wedding content creators in Northern Ireland and decided to fill it.

“I did the social media for Drenagh House in Limavady before I decided to go off on my own and see what it would be like.

“I think as it grows in popularity, more social media creators will become wedding content creators.”

Wedding content creators may appear to be an untapped niche in Northern Ireland, but the social media trend is already a widely embraced feature of weddings across the world.

“It has really blown up in America, there are so many wedding content creators there. Then it came across to the UK mainland and it is growing in popularity there, so it was only a matter of time before it blew up here too,” Erin added.

Erin Riley

While wedding content creators fit in the same sphere as the photographer and videographer many will be used to seeing at weddings, Erin insists she doesn’t want to replace the traditional way of capturing a couple’s special day.

“I think there is room for both — content creators aren’t replacing photographers or videographers, we are just offering something else. We offer a behind the scenes look — some couples don’t want to stand and pose for loads of photos, that can take an hour or two, they just want to get on with their day, and content creators can take photos and videos of the day while it’s happening,” Erin said.

“Photographers take very stylised photos and take weeks to edit them, sometimes couples just want something that they can post as soon as possible.”

Erin Riley

Erin explained wedding content creators tend to focus on capturing candid moments which are seen as more popular on Instagram and other photo sharing apps.

She also disputed that clients interested in hiring wedding content creators are only those couples who regularly use social media, insisting those interested in the trend are much more diverse.

“It is a particular trend at the minute, but I think everyone always likes candid photos and wants to look back on candid photos of their wedding day,” she said.

“Sometimes it is the people who are very invested in their social media and want to make TikToks, but other people choose to have a wedding content creator because they want someone to catch all those behind the scenes moments.

“I would say most of my clients tend to be younger couples, but I have had a few people who are older, so I really think it will just be the case that the more people that learn about wedding content creators, the more the demographic will increase.

“We don’t disturb the day. I’m like a fly on the wall or just that one guest that is on her phone the whole time. We capture the perfect moments without the couple without even realising.”

Erin herself is a 2024 bride-to-be and is getting married to Belfast-born singer Jessica Hammond.

“We are actually going to have two content creators at our wedding, one does my style so we will have all the nice candid footage and then we are having another one that has a bit more of stylised style,” she said.