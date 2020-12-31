One of NI's most outstanding nurses Kathleen Robb passes away

Brian White reflects on the life of his aunt, a leading figure in local healthcare

Kathleen Robb, who as matron of the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, and then a senior administrator steered nursing services in Belfast during the height of the Troubles, has died at the age of 97.

She has been described as one of the most outstanding and notable nurses that Northern Ireland ever produced.

Born in Belfast in 1923, Kathleen Robb began her nursing career in 1941. Starting in the Belfast Hospital for Sick Children because she was considered too young for general nursing, she later moved to the Royal Victoria Hospital to complete her nurse training.

Despite periods away for further training and to gain experience, the Royal was to be her professional home for the rest of her life.

In 1960, Miss Robb was appointed matron of the City and Tower Hill Hospitals in Armagh. In 1964, as nurse planning officer, she joined the capital works team developing plans for the Royal Victoria Hospital site. This was a departure: previously in Northern Ireland a nurse had not been directly involved in planning at that level.

In 1966, Miss Robb was to become the matron of the Royal Victoria Hospital. She was the last person to hold this prestigious post. In 1973, following a reorganisation of health and social care services, the post was abolished and she was given wider duties as the district administrative nursing officer for north and west Belfast.

This brought her responsibility not only for all hospitals in the area, including those on the Royal and Mater sites, but also community nursing services in one of the most deprived areas of Northern Ireland.

During the Troubles, the Royal Victoria Hospital was not only a major centre for the treatment of victims but was frequently quite literally in the front line.

It is a tribute to Miss Robb's professional commitment and leadership qualities that, in spite of the circumstances, standards of nursing care and of staff morale were maintained at a high level. Her personal contribution was recognised in 1970, when she was created Officer Sister of the Most Venerable Order of St John of Jerusalem, and in the Queen's Birthday Honours of 1973, when she was awarded the OBE.

Miss Robb served on a range of official administrative and advisory bodies, including the NI Council for Nurses and Midwives. She was a strong supporter of the Royal College of Nursing and was a board member for 20 years. In 1977, her contribution to the RCN and to nursing more generally was recognised in the award of a Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing, the highest honour it can bestow.

In 2003, Miss Robb was given the RCN lifetime achievement award and in 2016 she was centre-stage when nurses were given the Freedom of the City of Belfast in recognition of their service during the difficult days of the Troubles.

Outside nursing, Miss Robb served on the board of Cooperation North (now Cooperation Ireland). The daughter of a prominent Methodist family, she was governor of Methodist College Belfast from 1989 to 1999 and an active member of the Methodist congregation at Knock, Belfast.

Although as a senior nurse Miss Robb had needed to show steeliness and determination, both in her public and private life she was noted for her loyalty, her kindness, her consideration and her generosity.

She was devoted to her family and was like a second mother to her sister's children. Miss Robb is survived by her sister Helen, nieces and nephews.