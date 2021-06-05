One of Northern Ireland’s youngest ever lottery winners dies suddenly

Callum Fitzpatrick was laid to rest on Friday

Callum Fitzpatrick pictured after his lottery win in 2014. Pacemaker.

A Co Down man who won almost £400,000 in the lottery seven years ago was laid to rest on Friday after he passed away suddenly.

Callum Fitzpatrick (23) from Ballymartin died on Tuesday.

He is survived by his parents Colin and Sheila, siblings Tierna, Corragh and Meagh, and the wider family circle.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who was living in Belfast, had completed a degree in Civil Engineering at Ulster University, the Irish News reported.

In 2014, when he was just 16, Mr Fitzpatrick became one of Northern Ireland’s youngest ever lottery winners after he won £390,000.

The then A-Level student at St Malachy’s High School in Castlewellan, said he still planned to attend university despite the win, but wanted to buy a car when he turned 17.

Mourners who gathered at St Colman's Church, Massforth in Kilkeel for Requiem Mass on Friday, heard his death described as “completely devastating”.

Posting on Facebook, Ballymartin GAC said it was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic sudden passing of our friend and team-mate Callum Fitzpatrick”.

"The entire community of Ballymartin and surrounding area of Mourne is heartbroken,” the club said.

"Callum will be sorely missed by everyone involved with Ballymartin GAC. A wonderful, intelligent young man, a great friend and teammate, tragically has left this life too soon.”

Mr Fitzpatrick’s family asked for donations to the Public Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide and Self-harm (PIPS).