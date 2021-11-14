‘One of the good guys’: Heartfelt tributes to journalist Terry Smyth

Broadcasting giant and ex-BBCNI head of sport dies at 73

One of the good guys… a phrase that resonated throughout the many social media tributes to popular broadcaster and journalist Terry Smyth after his passing, aged 73, on Saturday after a prolonged period of illness.

The description is a fitting epitaph to an extremely well liked and highly regarded figure in media and sporting circles.

Terry was fun to be around, the life and soul of the journalistic entourages that followed our sporting teams and individual sportsmen and women around the globe. He particularly enjoyed playing the straight man to his ‘talent’ Jackie Fullerton’s send-ups.

But alongside that, he was the consummate professional with a finger on the pulse of Northern Ireland sport and an ear to the heartbeat of its decision makers. They always took his calls, most notably Sir Alex Ferguson who he impressed and got to know on a personal basis during a four year stint at Granada TV in Manchester during the United heyday.

His light personal touch coupled with always sound advice and a steely resolve to get things done endeared him to all he encountered from grassroots level to the highest echelons and inevitably led to him getting the story — and the broadcasting rights.

That he never made an enemy in over 50 years in a cut-throat business is a testament to his people and professional skills.

Those qualities led to him becoming head of sport at both UTV and BBC NI, a career path unlikely to be trodden again.

Belfast born Terry began his journalistic career as a news reporter on the Belfast Telegraph, being given occasional sporting assignments by our late Sports Editor Malcolm Brodie. Those whetted his appetite for pure sports journalism, particularly his passion for rugby, and he found his niche at UTV where he built a strong sports department, showcasing local achievement.

His expertise led to him being recruited by Granada, under a groundbreaking television sports producer, the late Paul Doherty, son of legendary 1958 Northern Ireland World Cup hero Peter Doherty.

His work there led to a call to return to Northern Ireland to head up BBC Sport where he thrived over a 20 year period until retirement age. Even then he was in demand as an adviser and consultant on the business side of sport and broadcasting. He also organised the annual Irish Motorcycling awards in tandem with his protégé, BBC presenter Stephen Watson who said: “A giant of local broadcasting, Terry was respected and trusted by people in every sport in the country. He was my head of sport at BBC NI but quickly became one of my closest friends, and I am devastated to learn of his death.

“His knowledge, insight and wit made him an immensely popular person, and he was held in affection by everyone who knew him. Terry made a remarkable contribution to journalism over a successful career, and he will be greatly missed by so many across the Northern Ireland sporting community.

“He was a true gentleman, an absolute pleasure to spend time with and I will miss him terribly.”

Away from the sports desk, Terry played rugby for Malone and the local club in his adopted Donaghadee where he lived since his marriage to Denise, raising a family of four, Gareth, Chris, Joanna and Lynda and sharing an interest in horse riding. He also served a term as chair of Donaghadee RFC, played Division 1 squash, golf at the Donaghadee club and avidly followed football, motorcycle racing and GAA.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.