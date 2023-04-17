One of the world’s largest Titanic replicas will be docking in Belfast

A tin replica of the Titanic which is the largest in Africa is set to sail into Belfast.

The replica, aptly named ‘Tintanic’ and which took its South African creator Gino Hart three years to complete, will take up residence in the Titanic Quarter Museum.

The Tintanic is the fifth largest Titantic model in the world, at a giant 8.7 metre 1:29 scale replica of the Titanic, including the 4,000 rooms inside the vessel.

The Titanic replica on display in South Africa

Creator Gino has always had a fascination with the Titanic and has long collected books and memorabilia about the ship which infamously sank on its maiden voyage in 1912.

The Tintanic is Gino’s 19th Titanic replica ship and is his biggest and most detailed.

From the foundational stages of the build, Gino explained he wanted to take the replica to the UK.

“It would make an incredible story if this dream was to become a reality,” he said.

Gino is planning on taking the replica on what he has called the international ‘Back to Belfast’ tour in 2024-25.

The Tintanic will travel across a number of countries in 2024 and arrive in Belfast in time for the 112th anniversary of the Titanic disaster.

Creating a ship like the Tintanic has always been a dream for Gino, who explained he is thrilled he will be able to bring it to the Titanic’s home in Belfast.

“Above all, the Tintanic is a tale of the endurance of an artist with an unprivileged background, who wouldn’t let anyone or anything stand in his way of achieving his dreams,” he said.

“I believe I am a living testament that anything is possible.”