One-off £200 energy support payment delayed until Friday, Deirdre Hargey confirms

A £200 payment aimed to help those on the lowest incomes with rising energy costs is expected to be paid to people from Friday, according to the Communities Minister.

Deirdre Hargey said those eligible for the one-off energy payment will receive the money directly into their bank accounts.

However, the Sinn Fein minister revealed initial plans to begin the rollout of support on Thursday were scrapped after the Department of Work and Pensions system experienced a “technical glitch”.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said the delay in the rollout was “unacceptable”.

Around 280,000 people across Northern Ireland in receipt of specific benefits are automatically eligible for the payment.

In a tweet, Ms Hargey confirmed: “The much needed energy payment of £200 will now begin to be paid directly to peoples accounts on Friday.

“I’m disappointed that DWP experienced a technical glitch resulted in payments not going ahead on Thursday.

“I have been assured this morning that the issue has been rectified.”

Mr Durkan said there is “no guarantee” the technical glitch will be resolved by the end of the week and criticised Ms Hargey’s “lack of urgency”.

“This scheme was announced at the beginning of the year it’s been dangled in front of freezing families for too long," he stated. “The latest setback is simply not good enough. People deserve better.”

The £200 payment comes amid widespread rising costs, with global supply chain issues, among other factors leading to the price of oil and gas skyrocketing in the last year, with electricity prices also rising.

People are also feeling the rising costs at the petrol pump, with the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts rising from 149.2p on February 28 to 153.0p on Monday, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Average diesel prices rose from 153.4p to 158.6p over the same period.

The weekly increases of 3.8p for petrol and 5.2p for diesel are the largest in records dating back to June 2003.

Individuals will be eligible for the one-off payment if, during the week of December 13 to December 19, 2021, they were in receipt of one or more of the following benefits: Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income Support.

Individuals living in care homes from December 13 to December 19, 2021 inclusive are not eligible for this payment.

Those in receipt of payment of contribution based Employment Support Allowance only or contribution based Jobseekers Allowance only are also not eligible.

Ms Hargey has encouraged people to further contact her department’s Make the Call service, which is in place to connect people with the benefits, supports and services to which they are entitled.

To 'Make the Call' you can phone 0800 232 1271, text ADVICE to 67300, visit nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or email makethecall@dfcni.gov.uk.