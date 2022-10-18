One person hospitalised following Co Antrim crash

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Crumlin on Tuesday afternoon (Pacemaker).

One person has been hospitalised following a crash in Crumlin on Tuesday afternoon, which multiple emergency services attended, including the Air Ambulance.

The incident took place in the Main Street area of the town. The road closed for most of Tuesday afternoon and evening, but opened shortly after 8pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that Main Street, Crumlin is closed due to a road traffic collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 2:20pm following reports of the crash.

The service despatched one ambulance, one rapid response paramedic and the charity Air Ambulance with helicopter emergency medical service on board were also tasked to the the incident.

One patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.