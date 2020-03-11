One person in hospital after Ballymena crash

The air ambulance at the scene. Credit: Eugene Diamond

One person has been airlifted to hospital by the air ambulance following a crash in Ballymena.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed it was tasked to the scene on the Market Road around 9.44am on Wednesday.

One emergency crew and a doctor were sent to the scene.

A NIAS spokesperson said the person had now been taken to hospital.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast," the spokesperson said.

The Market Road is currently closed to traffic.

Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.