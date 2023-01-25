One person rescued following fire in west Belfast

A person has been rescued after a fire broke out at a property in west Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they received reports of a fire at La Salle Park, Belfast at 18.05hrs on Wednesday 25th January.

Three appliances from the Springfield and Cadogan stations attended the incident.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: "Firefighters using breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment quickly brought the incident under control and rescued 1 person from within the building.

“The occupant has been taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”