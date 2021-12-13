One person taken to hospital after stabbing incident in north Belfast

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Annesley Street area of north Belfast on December 12th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

One person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing incident on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:54 on Sunday 12 December following reports of a stabbing incident in the lower Antrim Road area of Belfast.

One person was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital after treatment on the scene.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH."

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee has asked people to “not to get involved in social media gossip or rumour” surrounding the incident.

He tweeted: "We've spoken with PSNI about a serious incident in Lower Antrim Rd tonight involving a knife.

"We call on people to not get involved in social media gossip or rumour.

“We will continue to work with Police to ensure the area is brought to a state of calm.”

PSNI have been contacted for comment.