One person taken to hospital following Co Down crash

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Co Down.

Another person was treated at the scene on the Newtownards Road in Greyabbey following the collision which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Neither person’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

One woman was cautioned at the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said it received a 999 call at 12:24pm.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident,” they added.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Ulster Hospital by Rapid Response Paramedic."

A section of the road was cordoned off while emergency services attended the scene.

Police previously advised motorists to avoid the area where possible.

A PSNI spokesperson said:

“Police received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at around 12:20pm on Tuesday at Newtownards Road, Greyabbey.

“One person was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“One woman was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.”