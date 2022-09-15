One recently elected NI mayor has 4am start for flight and queues for six hours to represent borough at Queen’s lying-in-state

The DUP's Ivor Wallace wearing his chain of office at Westminster Hall

One Northern Ireland politician has gone above and beyond the call of duty in his efforts to represent his borough.

Among the visitors to Buckingham Palace yesterday was the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The DUP’s Ivor Wallace (60) was on the road at 4am to catch a flight into London to represent the borough after being elected mayor in June of this year.

He was spotted wearing his chain of office on the BBC’s live coverage of the public viewing the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

He queued for six hours to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state, something he said was a “very emotional experience”.

Mr Wallace added: “She was just always there and the person that everybody looked up to. She was a grandmother figure to most people.”