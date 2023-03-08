One taken to hospital after serious crash in Co Down village

Police and emergency services at the scene on Moira Main Street on Wednesday. Pic: Pacemaker

One person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Moira on Wednesday.

Main Street is currently closed to traffic and the off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed.

It is understood a lorry was involved in the incident in the centre of the village.

The PSNI and the Fire Service are attending the scene.

DUP councillor Allan Ewart said his thoughts were with the person taken to hospital and hoped they make a speedy recovery.

He added: “Police are continuing to carry out examinations at the scene and this is causing continuing disruption to traffic in the surrounding area, including the M1 off-slip.

"It has already impacted upon some school transport and will likely affect commuter traffic later also.“

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.