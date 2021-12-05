One third of DUP MLAs may stand down before next Stormont election: reports

Up to eight DUP MLAs may not stand in the next Stormont Assembly elections due to be held next year, according to a senior party source.

The Sunday Times report the party expect five or six more not to contest the next election, following the decision by north Belfast stalwart William Humphrey who is understood to be stepping down for personal reasons.

While it is understood that George Robinson, DUP MLA for East Londonderry, will also retire ahead of the election.

Speaking to The Times, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not confirm the exact numbers expected to stand down but did admit “a number” of his party’s representatives will not be contesting the forthcoming poll.

The DUP currently has 26 MLAs sitting in the Assembly at Stormont.

“The selection process is currently under way and I am not going to confirm how many of my colleagues won’t be going forward again. However, it is safe to say that a number of my colleagues have indicated they won’t stand again,” he said.

“So this does raise the prospect of new faces in our team for the elections and hopefully for our assembly team.”

The front-runners to succeed Mr Humphrey in his constituency are former Belfast Lord Mayor Brian Kingston and DUP group leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Philip Brett, who ran Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s leadership campaign.

Party sources said Mr Kingston and Mr Brett had both put their names forward to join deputy leader Paula Bradley on the North Belfast Stormont ticket.

Despite the suggested numbers, a party source told the newspaper it would be “totally wrong” to suggest any kind of “purge”.

“Rather this is a natural process where party MLAs step down and new blood comes in; new faces that will be more representative of wider Northern Ireland society than ever before,” the source said.

While the latest LucidTalk opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph suggested the DUP is starting to recover support lost to other unionist parties, the poll still puts it on 18% with Sinn Fein still considerably ahead on 24%, keeping Michelle O’Neill on course to be the next First Minister.

“Jeffrey has stabilised the ship in terms of recent polling trends and the prospect of Michelle O’Neill as first minister will focus all unionist minds intently,” the party source added.

The DUP has been approached for a response.