O’Neill slams ‘no, nay, never’ politics of DUP over party’s collapse of Executive

Michelle O’Neill has branded the DUP collapsing the Executive as “belligerent and ill-judged” and said the party stands for “no, nay, never” unionism.

In a leaders’ lecture at Queen’s University Belfast last night, the Sinn Fein vice-president warned Sir Jeffrey Donaldson her party would not be renegotiating the Good Friday Agreement.

She also defended Irish neutrality, and said it would be wrong to abandon it despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ms O’Neill said: “Jeffrey Donaldson has warned that it will be difficult for his party to re-enter the political institutions after the May election if the issues around the protocol are not resolved.

“This is heard by those of us within nationalism as unionism doing democracy only on unionism’s terms.

“So we hear day and daily ‘no protocol, no nationalist First Minister, no nationalist Justice Minister, no language rights, no abortion rights, no integrated education’ — no, nay, never.

“The facts are that the balance of power has shifted at Stormont irreversibly. We see this weekly as the DUP are the outlier as they attempt to vote down progressive legislation.

“So, those that hanker for the past, those that wish to disrupt the present, who threaten our future, need to realise there isn’t any going back, there is only going forward.

“Sinn Fein will not be renegotiating the Good Friday Agreement or shifting any goalposts to satisfy regressive unionism before or after an election.”

She defended the system of mandatory coalition — “it is there for a a reason” — and added it was important to have “all parties around the Executive table”.

She said she was “proud” of Ireland’s neutrality policy. “It just means you are militarily neutral, it doesn’t mean you are politically neutral,” she added.