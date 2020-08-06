Ongoing Belfast security alerts linked to incident at East Belfast GAA training grounds, says PSNI

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in Mayfield Square, Blacks Road area of west Belfast on August 6th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have said they believe ongoing security alerts in Belfast are linked to hoax reports explosives were planted at the training ground of East Belfast GAA on Wednesday night.

Following examinations of the scene at Henry Jones' Playing Fields in the Castlereagh Hills, nothing untoward was found, however another security alert was declared at the location on Thursday afternoon.

Ammunition Technical Officers are also examining suspicious objects that were discovered in the Blacks Road area of west Belfast and at Strandtown in east Belfast.

It is understood the two alerts involve cars that had been at Henry Jones' Playing Fields on Wednesday evening, and as such drivers who were at the grounds have been urged to check under there vehicles for anything suspicious.

PSNI District Commander for Belfast Chief Supt Jonathan Roberts said, “Police are currently in attendance at the Henry Jones playing fields, on the Church Road in East Belfast.

"This follows a security alert at the facility last night when a telephoned warning indicated a number of devices had been left in the area. Police carried out a search of the area, based on the information received and nothing was found.

“We now believe two on-going security alerts at Mayfield Square in the Blacks Road area of west Belfast and at Strandtown in east Belfast, are connected to last night’s incident.

“We are urging anyone who was training with East Belfast GAA club or anyone else who had a parked vehicle at the playing fields or surrounding area to check on and around their vehicle and report anything suspicious immediately to police.”