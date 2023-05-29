‘Ongoing incident’ at Northern Ireland’s top security prison, officials say

There is an “ongoing incident” at Northern Ireland’s top security prison, officials have said.

Few details are available at present, although there was speculation the incident had occurred in Davis House, one of the prison blocks HM Maghaberry.

A NI Prison Service spokesperson said: “I can confirm there is an ongoing incident at Maghaberry which has been contained to a specific area of the prison.

“All other areas are locked in line with normal practice.”

The £54m Davis House block was opened in 2019.

The Belfast Telegraph reported earlier today how high prison numbers had forced the opening of two prison blocks in Maghaberry that had been previously earmarked for demolition.

In the last few months, authorities have been forced to open the Bann and Foyle units of the prison. It was hoped that the blocks could be demolished and prisoners held exclusively in newer, modern accommodation.

Instead, sources say that the authorities are preparing to open a third at Lagan House to deal with the overflow of prisoners.

At the end of last week there were 1,217 sentenced and remand prisoners being held in Maghaberry.

More to follow...